Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be a big, big movie with a ton of cameos from a whole host of familiar faces. We already know that Kevin Feige wants to pack the film with as many A-listers as possible, which could include numerous MCU favorites along with the possibility of stars from pre-Disney Marvel flicks, and now we’re hearing of one more popular character who may show up.

Of course, members of both the X-Men and Fantastic Four have already been mentioned as unexpected candidates to appear throughout the feature, but one hero who’s been linked with having a cameo more than most is none other than Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. In fact, according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said the actor had a secret role in Hobbs & Shaw and that the Fast & Furious franchise is headed to space, both of which were correct – the Free Guy star is now officially in talks to join the cast for the upcoming sequel.

Though nothing is set in stone as of yet, we’re told that Marvel wants to introduce Wade Wilson into the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness via a cameo. It’s unclear what the appearance would entail, but we don’t imagine it would be terribly substantial. Presumably, it’d just be something small to let folks know that Deadpool is now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and to expect to see more of him.

In any case, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be with us in March of 2022, and whether Reynolds ends up showing up as the Merc with a Mouth or not, you can be sure that the film will be stuffed full of cameos from all sorts of familiar faces, as the titular hero makes his way through the multiverse and visits various alternate realities.