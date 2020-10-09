Tom Holland Rumored To Cameo In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Now that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme has been confirmed to appear in some sort of capacity in Spider-Man 3, it only seems fair that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will return the favor and show up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After all, both sequels are preparing to head into production, they’ll be released into theaters three months apart and from the looks of things, they’ll both be dealing with threats hailing from alternate realities.

What exactly his role will be in the threequel still remains unclear, but early reports are indicating that Stephen Strange will fill the huge void left by Tony Stark and act as the web-slinger’s latest mentor and father figure, which virtually guarantees that the Master of the Mystical Arts will be teaching him the hows and whys of the multiverse, and possibly even show him a way in which to navigate it without causing irreparable damage to the timeline.

Almost every Marvel character under the sun has been rumored for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness already, of course, but up until recently, Peter Parker definitely wasn’t one of them, although the double whammy of Cumberbatch and Jamie Foxx joining the cast would seem to make it pretty clear that Spider-Man 3 is going to be integral to the MCU’s expansion into new and exciting worlds.

In fact, according to insider Daniel Richtman, Tom Holland might be showing up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for a cameo, which makes complete sense after the events of the last few days. After all, Spider-Man will be a veteran at dealing with enemies from different Earths by then, and could certainly be a solid ally as the former neurosurgeon deals with his own multiversal issues in Sam Raimi’s long-awaited sequel.