Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Unhappy With Disney’s Censorship Of Deadpool 3

The future of Deadpool in the MCU has been the subject of some debate in recent months, with Deadpool 3 looking likely to receive a stronger rating than other in-universe titles. While star Ryan Reynolds hasn’t really shown any frustration with the developing project so far, a new report today from GeekTyrant is suggesting that the actor may not be happy with Disney, including how it’s potentially censoring the future film.

According to the story, Reynolds has fallen out with the Mouse House in a major way:

“According to a source that works on the Fox Studios lot, Reynolds has ‘had it with Disney and doesn’t want to have anything to do with them.’ So, what did Disney do to possibly get on Reynolds’ bad side? Well, from what I’ve been told Reynolds is tired of the Disney ‘censorship bullshit’ and that he’s saying ‘enough is enough.’”

If true, this development would go against what we’ve previously hearing from Kevin Feige and Reynolds regarding the ambitious plans for Deadpool. Moreover, the latter might be getting a significant pay-check for the movie, with Feige praising his energy and the special qualities that he’s set to bring to the main Marvel continuity. So, for now, we’d be cautious on whether there has been such a dramatic about-turn in the relationship between the studio and one of their stars.

It is clear, though, that Reynolds has a lot invested personally in Wade Wilson, and will be protective over any new directions taken with the material. Assuming that a R-rating is almost certain for Deadpool 3, it’d be surprise if there was more pressure for cuts to content, or that there’d be internal problems with the Merc with a Mouth laying into the Avengers and similar properties, given that’s something the in-development picture is being tipped to indulge in.

Indeed, our sources, who’ve been right in the past about Rachel McAdams coming back for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, are saying that Ryan Reynolds is actually very impressed with the approach to date with Deadpool 3, and how his character will be introduced to the MCU. With the title possibly not reaching screens until 2023, there’s plenty of time for things to change, but a complete turnaround behind-the-scenes would be a shock, even at this stage.