Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants X-Force To Be Like The Suicide Squad

Drew Goddard might be the comic book genre’s unluckiest filmmaker, having dropped out of being Daredevil‘s showrunner on Netflix before watching his planned Sinister Six spinoff fall apart once The Amazing Spider-Man 2 led to a complete reset of Sony’s planned universe, while the Disney takeover torpedoed his plans to write and direct Fox’s Deadpool spinoff X-Force.

Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth was set to take more of a back seat to Josh Brolin’s Cable, who’d lead the titular team on a dangerous mission, but it wasn’t to be. Of course, Deadpool 3 is currently in development as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with both Brolin and Zazie Beetz admitting they’d be open to reprising their roles, so X-Force may yet rise from the depths of development hell once again.

Brand New Deadpool 2 Action Shots Herald The Dawn Of The X-Force 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Don Cheadle’s War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus show long before Armor Wars was announced – that Reynolds was reportedly a huge fan of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, and wants the MCU’s X-Force movie to draw inspiration from the acclaimed DCEU blockbuster.

A lot of viewers pointed out the similarities between The Suicide Squad‘s opening scene and Deadpool 2‘s merciless slaughter of the hapless X-Force crew, so it would be fitting if they were to influence each other in a more significant and substantial way. Of course, this wouldn’t be happening until well after Deadpool 3, but the good news is Kevin Feige recently teased that he’s already got a release window in mind for the project, so seeds may well end up being sown by the time the credits roll.