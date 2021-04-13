Ryan Reynolds Shares Hilarious Link Between Deadpool 2 And The Suicide Squad

Superhero fans are loving what they’ve seen of The Suicide Squad so far, as it looks like it’s going to embrace its R-rating in a big way. The star of the show promises to be King Shark, voiced by none other than Sylvester Stallone, whose most fearsome moment in the trailers released to date depicts him tearing some unfortunate goon in half, guts and gore flying everywhere. But did anyone get déjà vu from this scene? If so, Ryan Reynolds has revealed why it might’ve seemed familiar.

The Canadian superstar took to Instagram to share an unexpected connection between The Suicide Squad and his Deadpool 2. On his stories, Reynolds posted a screenshot of King Shark tearing someone apart and a screengrab of Juggernaut ripping Wade Wilson in two in the Fox sequel. “Who tore it better?” he punned as a caption.

DP fans will remember that Cain Marko (also performed by Reynolds) got the better of the Merc with the Mouth in the sequel, causing Wade to lay low until his bottom half regenerated, resulting in him having baby-sized legs for a while. So, as Reynolds asks, who tore it better? Well, the Deadpool 2 moment had us wincing, both proving Juggernaut as a major threat and providing one of Wade’s closest shaves. On the other hand, the visuals for King Shark’s kill may give The Suicide Squad the edge. Sorry, Ryan.

Though he might be part of the Marvel family these days, the former Hal Jordan is still a supporter of DC. Reynolds previously revealed that he wanted in on Zack Snyder’s Justice League and celebrated its release last month by rewatching his Green Lantern movie for the first time since it came out. And, shock twist, he kinda enjoyed it. I guess that means the constant digs at it will stop in Deadpool 3. Yeah, no, that’s not going to happen.

The Suicide Squad is due to hit HBO Max and theaters this August. And as for Deadpool 3, Reynolds is currently overseeing development at Marvel Studios.