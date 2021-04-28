Ryan Reynolds Teases Mortal Kombat 2 Role With Hilarious Tweet

Mortal Kombat arrived last week and it’s already proven to be a very big hit for Warner Bros. on streaming, with the video game adaptation breaking HBO Max’s records and leaving most fans impressed. It might not have received overly positive reviews, but audiences seem to have had a great time with it and the only real issue for many is that it didn’t include beloved character Johnny Cage.

Thankfully, the sequel will change that, as the film ended with Lewis Tan’s Cole Young heading off to Hollywood where he’ll no doubt bump into the movie star. The question is, then, who should play Cage in Mortal Kombat 2? Well, there’s one actor who’s so perfect for the role that it just has to happen. Yes, we’re talking about Ryan Reynolds, with a sizeable internet campaign having sprung up recently in hopes of having him cast in the part.

Whether it’ll happen or not remains to be seen, of course, but Reynolds has now weighed in, seemingly teasing a possible role in the sequel with the tweet below.

What do I do with casting rumors and wireless competitors upset that @usnews just named @Mintmobile 2021's best cell phone plan? Finish ‘em!! pic.twitter.com/RlAVA8iAzq — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 28, 2021

Obviously, this raises a number of questions. For instance, is it just another instance of the actor trolling his army of fans? Or could there be more to it? While it seems unlikely that Warner Bros. would be able to rope in a star on the level of Ryan Reynolds for Mortal Kombat 2, the first film has proven hugely successful and we know that Reynolds isn’t shy about starring in video game movies, given his role in Detective Pikachu.

As such, he very well could be having discussions with the studio about Johnny Cage. But even if he isn’t, it’s not like there’s a shortage of candidates who’d be perfect for the part.

Tell us, though, who do you want to see play Cage in Mortal Kombat 2? Sound off down below.