Mortal Kombat Tops The Box Office With $22.5 Million Haul

Warner Bros.’ Mortal Kombat reboot has finally arrived and it touched down with a considerable amount of hype behind it. For one thing, producer Todd Garner touted it as the most badass martial arts movie ever made, while director Simon McQuoid teased the best hand-to-hand combat sequences in the genre. And then there was star Lewis Tan, who claimed that once you’ve seen the film, you’ll never forget it. That’s an awful lot of hype, and for the most part, the reboot lived up to it.

Admittedly, critics have been a bit mixed on the new Mortal Kombat, but fans and general audiences alike can’t get enough of it, with folks going crazy for Sub-Zero, Kano, the fatalities and more. Indeed, it’s a big hit in almost every way excluding reviews and now, the movie has proven itself at the box office, too.

Forbes is reporting today that Mortal Kombat has managed to top the chart this weekend with a $22.5 million haul, which is impressive for an R-rated effort opening in the midst of a pandemic. And it’s certainly a figure that will have the Warner Bros. boardroom discussing possible sequels as early as tomorrow morning. Not to mention that it’s also more or less tied with the $23.5 million debut of Paul W.S. Anderson’s original back in August 1995.

Speaking of Anderson’s effort, the smartest thing that the reboot did was distance itself from that movie, which was full of vintage 1990s cheese. Writers Greg Russo and Dave Callaham made it clear from the very first scene that their spin on the property was a much more serious affair, and though 2021’s Mortal Kombat did take itself a bit too seriously at points, no one can deny that it was a tremendously fun ride throughout.

But tell us, did you enjoy the reboot? And what do you want to see in the inevitable sequel? Let us know down below.