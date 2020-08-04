Ryan Reynolds Gives Us A Three-Word Update On Deadpool 3

When Disney took over Fox, there was a lot of talk about what Marvel would do with Deadpool, as the Merc with a Mouth isn’t the most Mickey Mouse-friendly of superheroes. We were assured, though, that Ryan Reynolds would be back for Deadpool 3, to be made under Marvel Studios. However, there’s been no official forward momentum on the threequel since then, and fans are growing desperate for information.

Now, Reynolds himself has supplied us with a fresh update on the situation, but unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that any progress has been made since the last time he spoke about the subject. While chatting to Fast Company, the topic of Deadpool 3 came up and the Canadian star revealed a three-word update: “I don’t know.”

“Three words. I don’t know. Obviously, everything is on pause right now.”

Reynolds has admitted before that he really has nothing to say on the DP front at the moment and in this response, he seems to be stating that the delay with it is due to the pandemic. Previously, the actor had said that the hold-up was because Marvel were taking their time with working out how best to slot Wade Wilson into their ever-growing cinematic universe. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle: Marvel wasn’t progressing that fast with DP3 anyway, and they definitely aren’t now.

Creator Rob Liefeld isn’t happy with the concept of Disney getting their hands on Deadpool at all, but Reynolds has mined some comedy from the delay, as he recently jokingly revealed the reason for the long wait for the next movie on social media. According to recent reports, though, Kevin Feige is the actual cause of the delay, which does sort of gel with Reynolds’ comments.

Of course, it’s also been reported that Deadpool 3 could be heading into production in fall 2021, which means it might be with us in late 2022 or in 2023. But for now, we’ll just have to wait patiently for an official update to come from either Reynolds or the studio.