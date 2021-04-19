Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Happy To Work With New Black Widow, Just Not Scarlett Johansson

There’s been a lot of chatter online of late about Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson being kept apart in the MCU, following reports claiming that the former married couple would rather stay away from each other. This is probably not that hard to maintain, though, as Johansson’s believed to be essentially done as Black Widow after Natasha Romanoff’s death in Avengers: Endgame and we’re all expecting the film to hand the mantle onto Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.

Well, if and when that does happen, it sounds like Reynolds has no problem working with Pugh. Just in case it needed clarifying, tipster Daniel Richtman is reporting that the Canadian star is apparently happy to share scenes with the next Black Widow if the opportunity ever came up and it’s just Reynolds and Johansson’s messy divorce that’s behind the duo’s insistence that they not be forced into the same project. Otherwise, the actor is presumably willing to be paired up with whoever Marvel wants, including Yelena.

Fans often forget that Johansson and Reynolds were once in a relationship. They’ve both gone on to find love with other people – Blake Lively and Colin Jost, respectively – but the pair were married from 2008-2010. They were intensely private about their relationship at the time and likewise, they’ve rarely talked about each other since then. That does suggest there’s some bad blood there, so Wade Wilson crossing paths with Nat would be more than awkward.

New Black Widow Photos See Natasha And Yelena Facing Down Taskmaster 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

But how likely is it that DP could meet Yelena in the MCU? Well, it’s pretty feasible actually. Rumors are swirling that Pugh’s antiheroine is set to join the Thunderbolts and the Merc with the Mouth has also served on the team’s roster from time to time in the comics. Will he be part of the group on screen, though? We’ll have to see, but it’s certainly possible.

Ryan Reynolds is currently overseeing development on Deadpool 3, while Black Widow is due out this July.