Sam Elliot apologizes for calling ‘The Power of the Dog’ ‘a piece of sh*t’

Sam Elliot has apologized profusely for previously calling The Power of the Dog a “piece of shit”, with the actor backtracking on his earlier outburst.

Elliot slammed the film in an appearance on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, condemning.what he saw as an “evisceration of an American myth” in the Benedict Cumberbatch-led film, while also questioning its queer themes.

The infamous interview saw several people involved in the Netflix original film give responses, including Cumberbatch and co-star Kodi Smit-McPhee, both of whom didn’t give the controversy much air.

Fast forward four months and an Oscar win for Jane Campion, Elliot has apologized for his comments in an interview with Deadline. During a press run for Elliot’s new series 1883, the actor offered a more measured opinion on the Best Picture nominee and the controversy around his comments.

“I told the WTF podcaster that I thought Jane Campion was a brilliant director, and I want to apologize to the cast of The Power of the Dog, brilliant actors all, and in particular Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I’m sorry and I am. I am.”

Elliot continued by denouncing his lack of articulation in the original interview, with him regretful over his disparaging comment’s effect on the LGBTQ+ community.

“I wasn’t very articulate about it. I didn’t articulate it very well, and I said some things that hurt people and I feel terrible about that. The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career. And I mean my entire career, from before I got started in this town. Friends on every level and every job description up until today. I’m sorry I hurt any of those friends and someone that I loved. And anyone else by the words that I used.”

The Power of the Dog, despite a staggering 12 nominations at the 2022 Oscars, only picked up one win with Campion for Best Director, making her the third woman in history to take out the award.