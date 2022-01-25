Sam Raimi has a lot of successful projects to his credit over his considerable career, but none have elevated his name as much as the Spider-Man trilogy. The director is once again taking on the superhero genre with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though if we’d known the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home two years ago, we’d have bet our bottom dollar that Marvel was going to ask Raimi to direct the threequel rather than Strange’s next outing.

The reasoning becomes rather obvious when you think about it. Tom Holland’s third solo film in the MCU as the web-slinger basically revolved around the return of previous live-action Spiderverse villains. Among them, the chief reprises were Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, not to mention Tobey Maguire himself who became a centerpiece of attention for the film as soon as he showed his face.

Alas, Raimi is putting his filmmaking skills to test on another venture, though one that essentially makes him a part of the MCU ensemble. In a recent interview with Variety, the director finally broke his silence on No Way Home and praised Tobey Maguire, saying that he was “as awesome as ever.”

“It was so much fun. I love No Way Home and the audience I was with went crazy,” He revealed. “It was delightful to watch Alfred play his role, and Willem Dafoe, just seeing these guys take it to the next level. And Tobey was awesome as always. The best word I can say is it was refreshing for me.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the sixth highest-grossing film of all time and one of MCU’s best-rated projects to date, so at the very least, Maguire deserves some of that credit as arguably the movie’s most mindblowing surprise appearance. May he continue to don the Spidey costume in future MCU projects!