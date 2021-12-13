Sam Raimi trends as fans revisit his ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy

Tom Holland described Spider-Man: No Way Home as the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made a long time ago, and you get the distinct impression that he’s not lying.

To fully understand what’s going to unfold when the multiversal blockbuster swings into theaters this coming Friday, you’ll need to be familiar with both Sam Raimi’s original trilogy and Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man duology, not to mention Holland’s franchise and probably Disney Plus series Loki, which kicked the doors to alternate realities wide open.

As a result, fans are either revisiting the Spidey back catalogue, or checking out the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield eras for the first time. As you can see from the reactions below, it’s led to Raimi becoming one of Twitter’s top topics as audiences re-immerse themselves in his world.

Raimi Trilogy have the most iconic villains of any CBM Trilogy. pic.twitter.com/MTHUGlGaTo — Stonely 🗿 is mentally preparing for NWH (@strangesolos) December 12, 2021

Sam Raimi had absolutely no right to go this hard what a masterpiece pic.twitter.com/ZoidlN31ps — Chris NWH Era (@Chris95249) December 13, 2021

An epic scene like this can never be seen in another spiderman movie, which is why Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man is still on top ❤️



Sam Raimi 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Kj8e0nLaAK — Rocky Bhai (@RockybhaiOffcl) December 12, 2021

So I watched Raimi Spider-Man 1 for the first time to start prepping for No Way Home and I was expecting it to not be as good as it was cause I figured people were nostalgia blind about these movies but that was really really solid



Also Willem Defoe is fucking hilarious



8/10 pic.twitter.com/riFAP1IGuG — Kobe, Average Kino Enjoyer (@rockster713) December 12, 2021

Rewatching the Raimi triolgy seeing him lose Norman and Harry in a span of couple of years is sad man 😅 pic.twitter.com/PuqcyDnRut — Spidey_HGB (@Holland97M) December 13, 2021

I ain't complaining but I remember the 2012-2020 daily Raimi slander. — HiTop Alex (@HiTopFilms) December 13, 2021

the raimi spider-man theme is one of those music where i can replay it in my head perfectly — liv | hawkeye spoilers (@grimeskywalkers) December 13, 2021

my sister never saw Raimi’s Spider-Man so I had the pleasure of introducing her to it and its Nickelback end-credit music video — Hayden (@legendofhayden) December 13, 2021

The third installment may have been overstuffed to the point of almost collapsing in on itself, but his first two Spider-Man films are still held in hugely high regard by fans and critics as a pair of all-time great superhero stories. It’s also incredibly fitting that Raimi’s work is being reappraised before a Peter Parker adventure that has a major role for Doctor Strange, who gets a sequel in May 2022 that was directed by the man himself.