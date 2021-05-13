Sam Will Reportedly Get The Super Soldier Serum In Captain America 4

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is very obviously a superhero franchise, but not all of the biggest names boast special abilities of their own. The most notable is Tony Stark, who was a rich guy in a suit of armor, and several other characters rely on their costumes to do most of their heavy lifting including Ant-Man, Black Panther and War Machine, while Hawkeye and Black Widow are just a couple of regular people who happen to be very good at what they do.

Sam Wilson also fits that bill, with his Falcon wings and military experience compensating for his lack of superpowers, and the MCU’s third Captain America just happens to be the first who’s a normal dude at the end of the day. However, insider Daniel Richtman claims that could all be about to change, after reporting that the latest owner of the iconic shield is set to get injected with the super soldier serum, although that’s all the tipster has to say on the matter.

Of course, in the comic books Sam never took the serum and the entire driving force behind his arc in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was his humanity, empathy and the fact he’s just a man, as opposed to super soldiers Steve Rogers, Bucky Barnes, John Walker and the entirety of the Flag Smashers, and he even told Zemo that he’d turn down the opportunity if it came his way.

If Sam were to get the needle and follow even closer in Steve’s footsteps then it would undo almost all of the character-building that Marvel and Anthony Mackie have invested seven years, countless movie appearances and an entire TV series into, as well as marking a huge deviation from the source material. Not every single member of the Avengers has to boast powers, and that even includes the latest person to inherit the Captain America mantle.