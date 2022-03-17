Sandra Bullock reveals what it would take for ‘Ocean’s 9’ to happen

Sandra Bullock’s new movie, The Lost City, opens Saturday, and at the premiere for it earlier this week, she revealed the stars of her Ocean’s 8 film are still in touch, and what it would take to get another film in the heist franchise made.

“Well, the nice thing is, we still have our text chain. So our text chain’s still very active. You need to coordinate people’s schedules, find a badass female director, an incredible female writer and come up with a story that no one would expect, that only women could pull off.”

Bullock made the comments to Screen Rant when they got the opportunity to speak to her on the red carpet for her coming adventure comedy with Channing Tatum. She led the cast of the 2018 release, set in the same world as George Clooney’s band of suave thieves, as his character Danny Ocean’s sister, Deborah, and had her own crew with names like Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling. The piece made about $300 million at the box office against a budget of $70 million and was well-received, though not as well as the predecessors from Clooney and crew.

All these factors — most notably the money — suggest a sequel. We may get an Ocean’s 9 in the future. For now, fans will have to wait and hope that the hurdles Bullock described eventually get cleared, so we can see her steal once again.