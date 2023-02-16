Sarah Michelle Gellar addresses the chances of returning for the ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ sequel

As the recent news of the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel potentially featuring some of the original cast members, including Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., continues to circulate online, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar has now entered the chat and informed fans everywhere whether she plans to reprise her role.

Gellar portrayed the character Helen Shivers in the 1997 horror film about four friends getting stalked by a maniac after trying to conceal a tragic accident. In the original I Know What You Did Last Summer, Gellar’s character Helen Shivers bit the dust after being slashed numerous times in a back alley, with paradegoers passing by just feet away completely oblivious to her plight.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Feb. 15, Gellar, who received a SCAD TVFest Icon award in Atlanta, Georgia, opened up about how she feels regarding the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot:

“That’s funny, I heard that news as well. And one of my best friends [Jennifer Kaytin Robinson] is directing it. It’s interesting, isn’t it?

Later in the discussion, Gellar told the publication despite the talks of some of the original cast members returning to I Know What You Did Last Summer, she would not be one of them because her character is very definitely dead with zero chance of resurrection:

“As I explained to Jennifer, I am dead. I am dead dead. On ice. She’s like, ‘Are you sure you’re dead dead?’ I’m like, ‘It’s soap dish dead. I don’t have a head. You can’t write for someone that doesn’t have a head. I’m dead.'”

Gellar isn’t the only star to comment on the I Know What You Did Last Summer news. Last week, actor Ryan Phillipe, who played Barry Cox, revealed that although he was just recently made aware of the project, he isn’t against reprising his role despite his character also dying in the movie.

No other details regarding the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel have been released.