For many people, Sarah Michelle Gellar was the 1990s. As one of the quintessential actors of the period, Gellar was at the forefront of pop culture and her turn as a monster-slaying high schooler in Buffy the Vampire Slayer cemented her in our collective consciousness as an it girl of the era.

While she’s arguably most known for her roles during that period, Gellar’s career actually began in the 1980s and she still continues to delight audiences today. With such a long career, Gellar has racked up quite the filmography but unfortunately, not every performance can be a hit. To celebrate her career and her comeback with Paramount Plus’ new Wolf Pack, here’s a list of our 10 favorite Sarah Michelle Gellar films and TV shows, from good to best.

10. Ringer (2011)

CW neo-noir series Ringer saw Gellar starring in a dual role as a pair of twins with complicated pasts. In the show, Bridget Kelly is a recovering addict under the protection of the FBI after testifying against a crime lord. She goes to visit her very successful twin sister Siobhan, who mysteriously disappears, leaving Bridget to take over Siobhan’s seemingly glamorous life. Bridget ends up getting more than she bargained for, and Gellar does a great job playing the two troubled sisters.

The show was abruptly canceled after only one season and, even worse, the finale ended in a cliffhanger. Fans created petitions to get the series back on the air, and CW even re-considered before ultimately cancelling Ringer in 2012. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gellar attributed the cancellation to her finding out she was pregnant again and said it was ultimately her decision to call it quits.

9. All My Children (1993-1995)

Before her more high-profile roles, Gellar was working as a child actor in minor supporting roles. Her breakthrough came in 1993 when she appeared on soap opera All My Children as Kendall, Erica Kane’s long lost daughter. The character was an instant hit with the long-running show’s fanbase and the emotionally demanding role proved the teenage Gellar was bound to have a successful career ahead of her.

In 1995, Gellar won a Daytime Emmy Award for her portrayal of Kendall. She left the show the same year and moved to Los Angeles to further her acting career.

8. The Grudge (2004)

In this English-language remake of the Japanese Ju-On films, Gellar acts the part of the quintessential final girl. She plays Karen Davis, a Tokyo-based social worker from the US, who checks on an elderly woman and discovers a haunted house. The curse claims all who enter and when the evil manifest comes for her, Gellar gives a spectacular performance as a very terrified young woman.

While suspenseful projects are common for Gellar, it’s rarer to see her in something so unapologetically horror. The Grudge was an instant success and became a franchise in its own right.

7. Star Wars: Rebels (2015-2016)

In 2014, Gellar took a break from acting to rest for the first time in over a decade and spend time with her children. During her break, she voiced the Seventh Sister in the critically acclaimed cartoon series Star Wars: The Rebels alongside her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. Her character is one of two Inquisitors tasked with apprehending Jedi and rebel Ahsoka Tano.

Although the character only appears in the show’s second season, she quickly became a fan-favorite villain. The Seventh Sister might not be as intimidating as the show’s Grand Inquisitor but the role shows Gellar has the acting chops required to voice some major baddies.

6. The Crazy Ones (2013-2014)

The Crazy Ones stars Gellar as Sydney Roberts, the daughter of advertising executive Simon Roberts (played by the late and great Robin Williams). While Williams was the main star, Gellar excels at playing the grounded daughter to Williams’ more eccentric Simon, and viewers loved to watch the two stars’ dynamic play out through the season.

The show only lasted one season and was cut short by the death of Williams. After it was cancelled, Gellar chose to take an extended break from acting and focus on her family.

5. Masters of the Universe: Revelation (2021)

In the long-awaited sequel to the original 1980s’ series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Gellar voices Teela, He-Man’s warrior sidekick. This not-quite-reboot thrusts Teela to the forefront of the show and makes her a main character in her own right. The plot follows Teela as she comes into her own as a hero and endeavors to prevent the end of the universe.

The show takes a risk by not making He-Man the primary focus but Gellar proves herself to be a great Teela, giving the character just the right balance of vulnerability and strength. We hope to hear her return to the role soon.

4. I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

During the early seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gellar found the time to appear in both I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scream 2, both written by Kevin Williamson. Gellar’s characters in both films suffer tragic fates, but Helen Shivers is easily the more compelling character. As a beauty queen and aspiring actress, Helen seemingly has a bright future ahead of her—but in horror, those rarely come to fruition.

Gellar gives one of her best performances in I Know What You Did Last Summer and her chase scene is particularly noteworthy. There’s a reason this film helped revitalize the slasher genre and Gellar’s performance is no small part of that success.

3. Cruel Intentions (1999)

In the 1999 cult classic Cruel Intentions, Gellar goes against type and takes a stab at playing morally corrupt high schooler Kathryn Merteuil. In the film, Kathryn makes a bet with her infamous playboy stepbrother Sebastian that he cannot seduce the new student, Annette. The movie’s plot never plays out the way you expect it to and the young actors play their roles extremely well; the film helped launch the careers of the main cast.

Kathryn stands out as one of Gellar’s most notable roles and shows how versatile of an actor she is. While she became famous for her more bubbly roles, Cruel Intentions proves she’s just as convincing when she plays a manipulator.

2. Scooby Doo (2002)

One of the best modern interpretations of the classic cartoon, 2002’s Scooby Doo is a comedic live-action film about the mystery-solving crew. Many beloved young actors of the era take part in the film, and Gellar portrays Daphne in what amounts to a faithful yet badass interpretation of the popular character.

The movie was widely panned upon release but over time, it’s become somewhat of a campy cult classic and is receiving more love among Scooby fans. Gellar’s portrayal of the red-haired sleuth is a part of the film’s charm and deserves its spot on this list.

1. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

Did you really expect anything different? In first place on our list, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is the show that made Gellar a star, and when it aired, it was unlike anything else on TV at the time. Buffys premise of a blonde cheerleader in charge of saving the world could’ve been a cheesy mess, and, while Buffy has its moments, the show forces the audience to believe in Buffy’s ability to fight evil. The show was fun escapism for many people and Gellar was a convincing demon slayer with a lot of heart and a lot of comedic talent.

Buffy inspired many creators even after the show stopped airing and gave way to Gellar’s impressive career. There’s no other way to end this list than to give credit to an iconic role in an even more iconic show.