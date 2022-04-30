Mark Hamill Confirms ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Season 2 Is a Go

Here’s a revelation for you: it looks like a second season of Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation is on its way. Kevin Smith’s reinvention/sequel to the classic ’80s He-Man cartoon debuted to much fanfare last summer, although its controversial twists earned it a Star Wars: The Last Jedi-style backlash from some quarters. The comparison is an apt one and not just because Mark Hamill happens to star in both.

Hamill made the role of He-Man’s nemesis Skeletor his own across Revelation‘s two-part first season, with the brilliance of his performance being something all fans could agree on. Now, the Luke Skywalker legend has confirmed he’s been back in the recording booth to voice the uber-villain… Which is a big deal as Netflix has yet to officially announce that season two is happening.

“FRIDAY April 29 2022 “To-Do” List: Voice this guy all day,” Hamill shared on Twitter, along with a graphic of himself paired with his animated alter ego. “SATURDAY April 30 2022 “To-Do” List: Rest my voice all day.”

Skeletor had a rollercoaster of a character arc across Revelation season one, as he died alongside Prince Adam in the first episode only to be resurrected and steal the Power of Grayskull for himself, becoming SkeleGod in the process. The Power was then stolen by Evil-Lyn (Lena Headey) and Skeletor was forced to team up with Adam to defeat her. Last time we saw him, the foe was converted into a cyborg minion by the Motherboard, who seems to be working for Hordak, Skeletor’s former boss.

Now that Hamill has let the (Battle)cat out the bag, presumably a proper announcement about Masters of the Universe: Revelation season two is on its way. Remember, Netflix is also working on a live-action He-Man movie, directed by The Lost City‘s the Nee brothers, with Kyle Allen in the lead. No word yet on who might play Skeletor, but fans would love it if Hamill reprised his role in the (lack of) flesh.