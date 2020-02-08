Scarlett Johansson May Return In Another Phase 4 MCU Movie After Black Widow

It took 10 years, but Scarlett Johansson is finally getting her own movie as Black Widow. The former Russian spy who just wants to wipe the red from her ledger has her standalone outing hitting theaters on May 1st and it’s kind of an important entry in the MCU.

It’s the first film in the franchise in almost a year (Spider-Man: Far From Home being the last), for one, and besides Thor, she’s the only member of the original six Avengers getting her own solo pic this year. It’s almost like Marvel came to her and said: “Look, we owe you, so here’s your own movie.” Especially since she, you know, died in Avengers: Endgame so that the heroes could obtain the Soul Stone.

But death is nothing but an inconvenience at this point. Besides the creation of a time machine in Endgame, Doctor Strange continues to hone his powers and chief among them is the ability to play with reality and time. And like every good doctor, he’s curious about exploring his abilities and improving upon them.

Relive The Thrilling Black Widow Trailer With These New Screenshots 1 of 39

Click to skip











































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As we already know, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see Benedict Cumberbatch’s fan favorite begin to explore the multiverse and encounter alternate versions of familiar heroes. And apparently, the current draft of the script – which can still change given all the creative shake-up going on right now with the project – may see the return of Johansson playing an evil, alternate Black Widow in the Multiverse. At least, that’s according to our sources, the same ones who told us Han was returning to Fast & Furious and Transformers is being rebooted, both of which we now know to be true.

Of course, messing with our favorite and familiar characters in the MCU and completely turning them upside down is an interesting angle to take, as it can allow the storytelling to remain fresh while also challenging its existing heroes. And in the case of Black Widow, there’s an already damaged person with numerous secrets that can be further explored.

Again, though, with all the shake-up going on behind the scenes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness right now, the current plan can certainly change. But even if it’s not Black Widow, it seems certain we’ll definitely get to see at least a few familiar faces as Strange travels the Multiverse and frankly, we can’t wait to find out who might pop up.