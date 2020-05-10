Two weeks ago, we were supposed to see the release of Black Widow, the first standalone movie for the beloved Russian assassin and Avenger and our first MCU film since Spider-Man: Far From Home last summer. You all know what happened next, though. Like every big release, Black Widow was delayed, with the blockbuster now coming out on November 6th, 2020.

The movie focuses on Natasha’s exploits between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and is set to fill in a number of gaps about her history. But besides her first solo movie, the character could be making her way to the small screen as well.

According to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us D+ shows for Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk were in the works, and that Karen Gillan is being eyed for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, all of which turned out to be correct – Scarlett Johansson has had talks with Marvel about returning to the MCU in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2 via flashbacks, showing us a bit of her time on the run with Team Cap after Civil War. In particular, we’d apparently see her and Falcon on some sort of side mission.

Again, the two parties – Marvel and Johansson – have only had talks about this and with COVID-19 holding up all sorts of plans, it’s unlikely we’ll get any firm answer on the matter for a while. But it’s certainly something the studio would like to do and frankly, we wouldn’t object to it.

After all, the actress has said in the past that she’s not ruling out a return at some point after Black Widow and some sort of flashback in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to her time on the run with Team Cap sounds like an interesting aspect of her story to explore. Let’s hope things work out, then, and this indeed comes to fruition.