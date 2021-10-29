Schitt’s Creek Star Addresses Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Rumors

Bill Murray recently confirmed the rumors that he was set for his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut after admitting he’d shot scenes for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but now another acclaimed comic talent has moved to distance themselves from the speculation.

Four-time Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Schitt’s Creek co-creator, star, writer, director and producer Dan Levy was spotted having dinner in London with Paul Rudd right around the time the superhero threequel had started shooting, leading to much speculation that he was set for a guest spot.

However, during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Levy sought to pour cold water on the chatter that he was set to become the latest recognizable name to join the increasingly-stacked ensemble.

“The downside of having dinner with Paul Rudd is that the internet, in this case, went wild with a conversation that included: Paul Rudd looks so much younger than Dan Levy, they must be best friends, and Dan is in talks to be in Ant-Man. And the answer is: I wish I was best friends with him, not true, not in Ant-Man, and he also looks much younger than me. So it’s kind of a lose-lose, other than the fact that you’re having dinner with Paul Rudd, which is a win-win.”

When you’re seen out and about with the leading man of a major MCU blockbuster in the same place their latest movie is filming, people are always going to assume there’s more to a seemingly-innocuous image that meets the eye. Levy insists that’s not the case, though, but that doesn’t mean folks are necessarily going to believe him.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania already boasts plenty of talent as it is, but even with Murray’s cameo out of the bag, it can’t be ruled out that there may be other surprises in store when the comic book adaptation lands in July 2023.