Watch: Scooby And Shaggy Head Into Space In New Scoob! Trailer

The meddling kids of Mystery Inc. are returning to cinemas for the first time in 16 years in a couple of months, and this final trailer for star-studded animated adventure Scoob! promises that it will be a treat for old-school fans and newbies alike.

Previous promos had established that Shaggy Rogers (Will Forte) and his best pal Scooby-Doo (franchise veteran Frank Welker) will get beamed aboard a spaceship and this new trailer reveals that this ship is none other than the Falcon Fury, owned by classic cartoon superhero Blue Falcon (voiced by Mark Wahlberg).

While Shaggy and Scoob make new friends in outer space, Fred Jones (Zac Efron), Daphne Blake (Amanda Seyfried) and Velma Dinkley (Gina Rodriguez) are left investigating the disappearance of their pals, coming to the conclusion that this mystery is bigger than the usual “man in a mask” ones they deal with every week. And it seems we know who’s behind it, too, as the gang are shown to flag up a prime suspect: Wacky Races villain Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs).

New Poster For Scoob! Showcases Mystery Inc. And Company

Yes, one of the big draws of Scoob! is that it will pull from various other Hanna-Barbera shows as well as Scooby-Doo, with other fondly-remembered characters like Dynomutt (Ken Jeong) and Captain Caveman (Tracy Morgan) also factoring into the plot. For those who are just here for everyone’s favorite talking Great Dane, however, the film will reveal the touching origins of how Shaggy and Scooby first met when they were young.

There’s a lot to enjoy in the film, then, though some have already bristled at the replacement of the established voice actors – like fan favorite Matthew Lillard – and no doubt the humor, involving a lot of contemporary pop culture references, by the looks of it, won’t be to everyone’s tastes. Still, it’s definitely nice to have the Scooby gang back on the big screen after so long.

Don’t miss Scoob! when it beams into theaters on May 15th.