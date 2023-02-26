Score one for the SnyderVerse after ‘Quantumania’ steals a record low box office return from ‘Batman v Superman’

To say things haven’t been going too great for SnyderVerse supporters recently would be an understatement, not that they’re noticing the multitude of signs underlining over and over again that the original arm of DCU continuity is dead and buried.

James Gunn laughed off their campaign to sell Zack Snyder’s corner of the franchise to Netflix, and then rubbed salt in the wound by handing over the live-action episodic adaptation of Dead Boy Detectives to the streaming service soon after. Legal action is now being considered to try and file legal action over Henry Cavill’s embarrassingly failed return, but we all know how that’s going to end.

However, even the most minor of victories should be savored, which is why SnyderVerse stalwarts should take solace in the fact that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has swooped in to steal an unwanted box office record away from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, after the Marvel Cinematic Universe utterly cratered in its second weekend in theaters.

After plummeting by over 69 percent – which definitely isn’t nice in this instance – the 31st entry in the biggest superhero series in the business has now suffered the heftiest week-to-week decline for any comic book adaptation to debut to over $100 million through its first three days in multiplexes.

Batman v Superman had held onto the bottom of the barrel benchmark for seven whole years, so at least the SnyderVerse subset can proclaim that it’s the MCU now lingering in last place when it comes to precipitous descents down the rankings.