Scream Fans Are Freaking Out Over Courteney Cox’s Return As Gale Weathers

Last Friday, some big news broke that thrilled horror fans everywhere – Courteney Cox is officially returning as Gale Weathers in Scream 5. The Friends star has been a leading player in all previous four films in the franchise, and she’ll be back once again as the no-nonsense reporter alongside ex-husband David Arquette as her on-screen husband Sheriff Dewey Riley in the much-anticipated rebootquel.

Obviously, Scream fans were overjoyed with the announcement and social media was flooded with Gale Weathers love over the weekend, as you can see below.

courteney cox is coming back as gale weathers for scream 5 pic.twitter.com/EHviX1vU1J — ian✨ (@filmstyIe) July 31, 2020

*Muppet chef’s kiss*

Courteney Cox back for Scream 5? pic.twitter.com/6bFiCRbdRG — Sam. (@domesticmothman) July 31, 2020

It’s time to scream… but, you know, with excitement, not horror.

How could they make a Scream movie without her?

Y’all really thought they’d make a new scream movie without Gale? pic.twitter.com/AxeFkLEOun — Spooky Astronauts 🤘🏼 (@astroemma) August 1, 2020

The news that we’re getting more of Gale has got folks talking again about her iconic ever-changing hair across the movies. The big question now is: what kind of hair will she have this time?

I am, of course, over the moon that Courteney Cox will be back as Gale Weathers in a new #Scream. But, what I really need to know now is what hair are we getting next? #Scream5 #horror #movies #thosebangs pic.twitter.com/aZkTQDCZS1 — Thommy Hutson (@ThommyHutson) August 1, 2020

It’s literally all people want to know.

genuinely cannot wait to see what truly wild hair choice they give courtney cox in the next Scream movie pic.twitter.com/JbAxNHCulf — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 1, 2020

I’m not kidding. Forget who Ghostface will be this time. This is the movie’s number one mystery.

Say what you will about SCREAM 5, but you know we’re all going to watch it to see what Gale Weather’s hair is going to be — KimmiKillZombie 🦇 (@kimmikillzombie) August 1, 2020

As exciting as it is to have Cox back, fans are hoping it’ll soon be followed up with another announcement that Hayden Panettiere is returning as Scream 4‘s Kirby, too. Finger crossed.

I love that Courteney Cox is coming back for Scream 5, but I better see a “Hayden Panettiere is returning for Scream 5” announcement soon too! — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) July 31, 2020

Scream: Resurrection Photos 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Let’s not forget, as well, that Neve Campbell has yet to officially sign up to reprise Sidney Prescott for a fifth time. The actress revealed that she was in talks to return back in May, but we’re still waiting on confirmation that it’s all worked out. We did recently hear from our sources that the studio has finally managed to convince her to join the production and an announcement will be made shortly, but as of now, those involved with the project are keeping quiet.

In any case, Scream 5 is due to shoot this fall ahead of Paramount releasing it in theaters sometime in 2021, so we should know more soon.