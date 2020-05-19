Scream Writer Says The New Movie Will Be Inventive But Still Honor Wes Craven

Scream 5 has just snapped up its first cast member, with yesterday bringing the exciting news that David Arquette has signed on to return as Woodsboro Sheriff Dewey Riley, which fans are hoping is just the beginning of all the original cast reprising their roles alongside him. When it was first announced that a new movie in the franchise was in the works, there was worry that it would fail to live up to the previous films, but we’ve been promised that this definitely isn’t the case.

Kevin Williamson wrote the original Scream, as well as penning the scripts for Scream 2 and 4 (he also plotted the story on Scream 3), and he’s serving as an exec producer on Scream 5, with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick writing the screenplay. Radio Silence filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (V/H/S, Ready or Not), meanwhile, are on directing duties and in a statement to the press, Williamson revealed how thrilled he is by what the team has come up with.

“I’m excited to reteam with David and work with Jamie, Guy and Radio Silence on the next Scream,” Williamson said. “Their take on the movie is both original, inventive and honors Wes’ legacy in a wonderful way. Ready or Not was my favorite horror film of last year and I can’t wait to see what their amazing talents bring to the ‘Scream’ universe. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Scream: Resurrection Photos 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Though Arquette is the only cast member currently attached, Neve Campbell has confirmed that she’s in talks to reprise protagonist Sidney Prescott for a fifth time. She’s said negotiations are still up in the air, but things seem to be positive as she’s noted that the directors have won her over with a letter they sent her describing how much they want to honor Craven’s work, which echoes Williamson’s comments.

Story details are being kept under wraps, but clearly Scream 5 will be a continuation of the first four and not a reboot. Filming is due to take place in Wilmington, North Carolina and will begin later this year, whenever the movie industry can safely proceed again. And while it’s still early days for the project and hard to say how it’ll turn out at this stage, an “inventive” new take on a beloved franchise could be just the thing to get horror fans back into theaters again once they reopen.