‘Scream 6’ newcomer hints at their character’s connection to Ghostface

Scream 6 is knee-deep in production, but as is the franchise’s way, hardly anything has been revealed about the movie’s plot so far. What has been confirmed is that the sequel to this year’s smash-hit reboot of the horror series will switch the action from Woodsboro to New York City, as protagonists Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Chad (Mason Gooding) attempt to put their trauma behind them.

However, we’re willing to bet that Ghostface is going to resurface before too long to take a bite out of the Big Apple. Sadly, Scream stalwart Dewey Riley won’t be around to help stop the latest killer, as David Arquette’s fan-favorite was finally killed off in Scream 5. But at least another cop with a personal connection to the case will be on the meta-loving murderer’s trail instead.

While speaking to ScreenRant, franchise newcomer Dermot Mulroney confirmed his character’s occupation and why they’re so determined to take Ghostface down:

“I’m really thrilled to throw down with this great cast, much of the same lead cast from Scream 2022, they’re making another one right away, thrilled to join up and we’re shooting as we speak. Yeah, I play a cop, so finally they’re asking me to play cops here and there, this is one of them. I guess I shouldn’t say that my daughter is one of the victims, but I don’t have to describe how or in what way, so that’s what draws me into the story is strong family ties.”

Presumably, Mulroney means that his character’s daughter dies during the events of Scream 6, but it’s vaguely possible that they actually perished in a previous film. The Shameless actor also admitted in the same interview that he did his homework in preparation for this film as he watched both Scream 4 and Scream 5 to get in the zone, describing them as “great movies, it’s so fun.”

Speaking of Scream 4, Hayden Panettiere is also back as Kirby Reed, with Courteney Cox likewise featuring for the sixth time as Gale Weathers. Assuming Neve Campbell really is out of the picture as Sidney Prescott, this makes Cox the last OG cast member standing. Other new additions include Samara Weaving, Henry Czerny, Josh Segarra, Jack Champion, and Tony Revolori.

From Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Scream 6 ⁠— or whatever it’s ultimately called ⁠— is slashing into theaters on March 31, 2023.