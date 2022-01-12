‘Scream’ fans are desperate for a crossover with the TV series

A recent interaction between the Twitter accounts of the Scream movies and TV show has led to an uprising of fans desperate for a crossover between the iconic slasher franchise and its sister series of the same name.

Just two days away from the global release of the latest chapter in the feature film saga, and with the VH1 Scream TV series airing its third and final season in July 2019, horror enthusiasts are “screaming” for a collaboration.

Reminiscent of the memorable line from the Saw saga, the Scream account posted a tweet that said, “Would you like to play a game? #ScreamMovie.” Replying to the thread, the VH1 Scream account posted, “Oh how could we say no 😈 #ScreamMovie.”

oh how could we say no 😈 #ScreamMovie — Scream (@VH1Scream) January 11, 2022 @ScreamMovies & @VH1Scream on Twitter

Since the brief interaction alludes to a potential crossover, fans were jumping at the opportunity to encourage Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette to officially meet Willa Fitzgerald, Bex Taylor-Klaus and John Karna as the main trios from each interpretation of Wes Caven’s original masterpiece. Many have been demanding a multiverse, similar to the crossovers that occur in the Marvel franchise as co-existing universes come together.

when are we getting the Scream multiverse crossover…. — stev prescott (@screamreboot) January 11, 2022 @screamreboot on Twitter

SCREAM MULTIVERSE OMG — James Eggart (@EggartJames) January 12, 2022 @EggartJames on Twitter

As Syfy’s Chucky series has further cemented, the concept of a horror multiverse is entirely achievable. Like Marvel, the killer doll has spawned his own that crosses the film franchise with the TV series for a strong taste of nostalgia, as memorable characters like Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine and Fiona Dourif’s Nica Pierce made their triumphant return. At present, nothing stops Scream from going down the same route.

See Scream in theaters on January 14, 2022.