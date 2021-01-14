Scream Reboot Will Debut In Theaters One Year From Today

Ghostface will return one year from this very day. Today is January 14th, 2021, which means that we’ve got precisely 365 days to go before the Scream reboot comes out. The relaunch of the beloved horror franchise had been percolating for a while, but things finally got moving on the production last year. Filming completed back in November, but Paramount has decided to hold off its release until January 2022.

So the countdown to the film formerly known as Scream 5 starts here. And to mark the occasion, the franchise’s official Twitter account shared a cool motion poster this Thursday. “In ONE YEAR, I’ll know where to find you”, read the caption, written from Ghostface’s creepy POV. Check it out via the tweet below:

As the title suggests, Scream is taking the 2018 Halloween route when it comes to rebooting a horror franchise. It is a continuation of previous movies, with Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette all back as Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Sheriff Dewey Riley, respectively. However, it’s also going back to the series’ roots somewhat and will pay homage to the 1996 original. It’ll be set in Woodsboro for one, and set pics confirm the return of an iconic location.

But it’s not all about nostalgia. The movie is filled with a talented cast of Scream newcomers including, but not limited to, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minette, Kyle Gallner and Mason Gooding. Marley Shelton is also reprising her role as Deputy Judy Hicks from Scream 4. With Wes Craven having passed away in 2015, Ready or Not directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin are stepping up to takeover the reins.

We’ve been primed to expect a movie that’s a little less self-aware than Craven’s films but one that nevertheless honors what he created. Let us know how excited you are to see Scream in theaters in exactly a year’s time in the comments.