‘Scream VI’ poster reveals first look at Samara Weaving’s top-secret character

Hooray, horror fans! The first full trailer for Scream VI just dropped this Thursday, offering us our best glimpse yet at what could easily be the darkest, gnarliest entry in the meta slasher saga there’s ever been. With a Ghostface wearing a Michael Myers 2018-style creepy cracked mask on their tails, the survivors of 2022’s Scream could be in for an even more terrifying time of it than they endured in Woodsboro. And this brand-new poster for the film gathers all the new potential suspects and victims together.

Including, that is, Samara Weaving’s top-secret character. With the specter of Ghostface hanging over the New York skyline — as this will be the first Scream flick set in The Big Apple — the poster highlights Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega), alongside legacy characters Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere). Many of the other cast members we also got glimpses of in the trailer, including Dermot Mulroney and Liana Liberato, but others — such as Weaving and Tony Revolori — were conspicuously absent, so this poster serves as our introduction to their characters.

As we saw in the trailer, this latest Ghostface is “something different,” as they seem much more competent than any of the franchise’s previous killers. Likewise, they also appear obsessed with the legacy of Ghostface, which has got fans convinced they will have some connection to a past killer. Much like Sam, who’s the daughter of Billy Loomis, herself. What’s more, can we take this poster’s inclusion of two Ghostfaces as an indication that there are yet again two murderers in this film? Food for thought.

Scream VI will spill its secrets — not to mention a whole lot of blood — once it slashes into cinemas on March 10.