‘Scream VI’ runtime details claim it will be the longest movie in the horror franchise’s history

Ever since Scream VI was officially announced and rewarded with a proper title, the entire horror community has been waiting with bated breath for the slasher franchise to continue its iconic run. In doing so, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett — the directors of the upcoming whodunit extravaganza — have masterfully created an unforgettable formula for the series’ sixth installment, which includes a jaw-dropping runtime that is almost too much to even believe.

As of last night, Regal Cinemas listed the Courteney Cox vehicle with a total runtime of 2 hours and 3 minutes — a feat which now stands as the longest runtime duration in the franchise’s long-standing history. Of course, the step is undoubtedly a critical move to make, seeing as prior Scream movies are all between 1 hour and 50 minutes and 2 hours at max. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

Regal Cinemas list SCREAM 6 with a runtime of 2 hrs 3 mins. This would make it the longest entry in the franchise.



#ScreamVI pic.twitter.com/OL4APKU6Ki — CriticalOverlord (@CriticalOverlo3) February 3, 2023

With the runtime now fully made public, one has to assume that the project’s runtime coincides with the sheer brutality from Ghostface that has been teased by several stars amidst the movie’s marketing campaign. Who knows, maybe that extra 3 minutes will go a long way in allowing Ghostface and the film’s final character to battle it out the old-fashioned way. Or, perhaps the franchise’s infamous twists will be completely layered throughout the aforementioned runtime.

After all, Ghostface has many familiar faces to duke it out with in the blood-stained flick — including Gale Weathers, Tara Carpenter, and her sister Sam. For those interested in indulging in the franchise’s record-breaking runtime, be sure to check out Scream VI as it slashes into theaters on March 10.