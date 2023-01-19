‘Scream VI’ fans are convinced they have figured out which character will receive the Drew Barrymore treatment

After months of grueling anticipation, the heart-stopping trailer for Scream VI is finally here — and boy, it surely doesn’t look like it’s going to disappoint in the slightest. The aforementioned trailer is jam-packed with a handful of our favorite characters — both old and new — and provides us with our initial guess as to which character will receive the “Drew Barrymore treatment” and be Ghostface’s first victim in the opening sequence. As it turns out, all eyes have now pointed at Samara Weaving’s character.

In Scream (2022), it appeared as though Jenna Ortega’s Tara would be Ghostface’s first slaughter, although she narrowly escaped the villain’s grasp. Flash forward to now, and the new trailer — which showcases Weaving’s mystery character — has added fuel to fans’ theory that Weaving’s character is next up to suffer a similar fate to that of Drew Barrymore’s Casey Becker from Wes Craven’s 1996 original.

on the phone, alone in an alley? alone at home? samara weaving is definitely dying first kill I'm afraid her drew barrymore moment #ScreamVI pic.twitter.com/pHCT8l6P1W — crying (@cryingonsun) January 19, 2023

i think sam is gonna serve in this film a little idk i just feel it but i’m convinced they’re gonna kill samara weaving in the first part of the film like the first i just feel like she’s gonna have her drew barrymore moment — madeline 🙂 (@thrutheintercom) January 19, 2023

Samara Weaving as the new Drew Barrymore on a Scream movie? — rad (@earth616rad) January 19, 2023

Of course, all of this discourse is rooted in pure speculation at this point, but the parallels between Barrymore’s character and Weaving’s are certainly hard to deny. But with the reintroduction of Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby and the ever-growing popularity for Ortega’s Tara, there might not be enough room for an influx of standout characters.

That’s not to say that Weaving’s character could surprise the entire fandom and serve a larger significance to the story — after all, she could turn out to be the one behind the Ghostface mask. Plot twist, anyone?

Don’t miss Scream VI when it slashes into theaters on March 10.