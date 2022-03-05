Sebastian Stan compares Anthony Mackie’s ‘Captain America’ movie to ‘Rocky’

Marvel Studios didn’t waste any time in getting the ball rolling for Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the franchise’s new Captain America, with the initial announcement breaking on the very same day he suited up for the first time in The Falcon and the Winder Soldier‘s finale.

The Disney Plus show’s lead writer Malcolm Spellman was revealed to be developing the script alongside Dalan Musson, but we haven’t heard a peep out of the project since Mackie was officially confirmed to be starring in August of last year.

Based on the very little we do know, though, it would be safe to assume that Sebastian Stan will be involved as Bucky Barnes, given how popular his bromance with Mackie has proven to be among MCU fans. Speaking to journalist Kevin Polowy, the actor offered up an interesting comparison when asked for a status update on Captain America 4.

“But I’m very excited for that movie and I think he’s going to be great. He’s going to add a whole different feel to that idea. It kind of reminds me a little bit of Rocky, in some ways.”

There’s been plenty of speculation that Mackie’s Captain America movie would position him as an underdog of sorts, continuing one of the main themes from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Stepping into Steve Rogers’ star-spangled shoes is no easy task for Sam Wilson from either a personal or professional perspective, and that’s without even mentioning how the government and/or the world reacts to a new Cap after the John Walker debacle.