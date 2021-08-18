Anthony Mackie Is Officially The Lead In Captain America 4

Hold onto your hats Marvel fans, it looks like Sam Wilson is coming to the silver screen in Captain America 4! According to a report from Deadline, Anthony Mackie has closed a deal to officially star in the upcoming Marvel film. The movie is currently being scripted by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson.

Despite Spellman being the head writer on the recent Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there is currently no word on if Sebastian Stan will also return to the film to reprise his role as Bucky Barnes, otherwise known as the Winter Soldier. We know that Marvel Studios keeps secrets close to their chest, so much so that they film multiple endings to movies, so it’s likely to be a while before we know more about the actors in the film.

A director has not yet been chosen for Captain America 4.