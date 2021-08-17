Multiverse Of Madness Star Says Multiple Versions Of Scenes Were Planned

Every Marvel fan is excited to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it releases in Spring 2020, and it seems that the actors themselves might be in the same boat for a peculiar reason. While the plot of the sequel is mostly unknown minus it featuring Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch fighting threats in the multiverse together. In fact, it might be possible some of the actors themselves don’t even know the exact events of the film.

Benedict Wong, the actor that played Wong in the previous films, recently spoke with Marvel Entertainment on the red carpet for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In the interview, he discussed how they had to film multiple versions of different scenes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it should be called Doctor Strange and the Multi-schedule. You know, with the amount of… Honestly, we literally didn’t know… Sometimes you’d have, like, three versions of doing various different scenes, COVID-permitting. So yeah, we’re nearly there, we’re nearly finished.”

It’s not the first time that actors wouldn’t know the actual ending to a Marvel film either. Joe and Anthony Russo have previously revealed that Avengers: Endgame had five separate endings filmed to avoid potential leaks. It could be possible these multiple scenes were filmed simply due to the pandemic, or director Sam Raimi is taking the same approach.

With Wong saying the film is “nearly finished” it is likely that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness won’t be delayed and will debut on March 25, 2022.