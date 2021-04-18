The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Star Teases A Very Dangerous John Walker In Finale

Next Friday, the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere on Disney Plus, with the stage set for an explosive and epic conclusion to the limited series that could have major ramifications for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ironically, the Flag Smashers are probably the least important part of it, because we all know their vaguely-defined plan is going to be foiled by the good guys before the credits roll.

After getting a Rocky-esque training montage and gazing in wide-eyed wonder at the mysterious package gifted to him by Bucky via the Wakandans, Sam Wilson is set to kick some ass while kitted out in his star spangled finest, finally inheriting the mantle of Captain America that was bestowed upon him by Steve Rogers at the end of Avengers: Endgame, and we’ll no doubt see a reaction shot of Isiah Bradley for good measure after he told Sam it would never happen.

Then there’s the detestable John Walker, who briefly encountered Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina de la Fontaine, which could have big implications for the former soldier moving forward. After all, Marvel Studios wouldn’t cast an actress with a Golden Globe, eleven Emmys and nine Screen Actors Guild awards under her belt without having some serious plans in store.

The post-credits scene also saw Walker hammering his own shield into shape having been disowned and discharged by the military, and a rogue super soldier with nobody to answer to is not good news for anyone. In fact, in a new interview, Russell teased that the short-lived Captain America is going to be more dangerous than ever.

“He only ever knew one family, and that was the United States Military. He cared and he fought for them and he loved it, but now they’ve taken it. They’ve used him, and he feels used and doesn’t feel understood. Everybody has now turned their back on him, which is very dangerous to do to a person like that who now has Super Soldier Serum in his veins.”

Russell has been so good throughout The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s run that Walker deserves to make it out of the finale alive, if only to see him return in future projects and continue being a thorn in everyone’s side before eventually getting his just desserts.