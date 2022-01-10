Sebastian Stan jokes that he dreads working with Anthony Mackie

One of the best things about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was the easygoing chemistry between leads Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, a dynamic that completely reflects the duo’s real-life relationship.

Fans love the ongoing bromance between the two actors, who can’t resist trolling each other when the occasion calls for it, even though it’s become increasingly evident they love working together. However, Mackie often finds himself occupied with taking shots at Tom Holland, allowing Stan to swoop in with some verbal friendly fire of his own.

Speaking to Collider to promote action thriller The 355, Stan was asked how he feels about constantly tackling action-heavy roles that take a heavy physical toll, which is when he brought Mackie into the conversation.

“I only dread it with Anthony [Mackie] because the problem is I have to wait for him for so long. Then it’s like, ‘Are we going to get the shot?’ I’ll tell you one thing, I didn’t have to wait on this film. Everybody was showing up with their A-game. Jessica [Chastain] was not holding any punches and some of them literally did land. But I think action is sort of this weird dance that I don’t know if it still gets the credit that it deserves. Don’t forget about the stunt teams who put in the level of commitment and how they come in and what they do and how difficult that is. But you either look good doing it or you don’t. It’s not something that I feel like everybody kind of learns.”

The longtime Bucky Barnes may have been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, but even he isn’t sure when we can expect to see him again. Based on where The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended up, he’ll almost certainly have a part to play in Mackie’s standalone Captain America outing, but that’s likely to be a long way away.

Even with upwards of 30 projects in development, the franchise still doesn’t have room for every major player, so we could be waiting a while to see Stan and Mackie tearing it up on our screens again.