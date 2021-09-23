Sebastian Stan Celebrates Anthony Mackie’s Birthday With Behind The Scenes Video From Captain America: Civil War

Sebastian Stan commemorated Anthony Mackie’s 43rd birthday on September 22nd by uploading a behind-the-scenes clip from Captain America: Civil War.

Stan and Mackie originally met back in 2014 while filming the Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Stan plays, Bucky Barnes a.ka. The Winter Soldier, the younger brother of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) also known as Captain America. Mackie portrays Sam Wilson a.k.a The Falcon. The pair also went on to star in later Marvel projects including the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Stan’s birthday post to Mackie included a video of the actor trying to get through a long day on set while gliding on what appears to be a flat escalator.

Back in April, Mackie was named the new Captain America taking over the role that was once played by Chris Evans. This initial announcement occurred during the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Immediately after the news was unveiled, Mackie reacted by going on his Twitter page and thanking everyone who tuned in.

All episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are available to stream now on Disney+.