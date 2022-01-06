Sebastian Stan reveals his favorite Marvel movie & show of 2021

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan is opening up about what his personal favorite Marvel film and show of 2021 were.

It would have been easy enough for the actor, who plays Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to simply choose the projects that he’s appeared in himself, but it seems that his admiration lies elsewhere.

When asked in an interview with ComicBook what his favorite Marvel movie and TV show of the year were, Stan pointed to two women-led projects, the innovative Disney Plus show WandaVision and the action powerhouse Black Widow.

In regards to WandaVision, which explores what happens when a reality-bending sorcerer ⏤ Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff ⏤ spirals in her own grief, Stan said, “For me, that was a series that I really liked because I thought it was such a different world and such a different take on those characters, and also from what they’ve done before with them.”

When it came to the cinema side of Marvel, Stan said the Scarlett Johansson-helmed spy flick that came out this year was his top choice. “Black Widow obviously is always going to have a soft spot in my heart…there are some action sequences in that that are just insane.”

While Stan stated in the interview that he isn’t too sure when Marvel fans can next expect to see him in a project, if at all, he did recently celebrate on Instagram the good news that his Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star Anthony Mackie would be starring in Captain America 4 with the simple caption, “Hell. Yes.”