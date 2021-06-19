Sebastian Stan Open To Returning For Black Panther 2 And Wakanda Series

The tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman has left a huge void in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there are two projects in the works that will look to continue building and expanding the Black Panther mythology on both the big screen and Disney Plus.

Cameras will start rolling on feature-length sequel Wakanda Forever next month, with the follow-up to one of the most culturally important and commercially successful blockbusters of the modern era set to hit theaters in July 2022. On top of that, as part of his first-look development deal with Disney, director Ryan Coogler is spearheading a streaming show focusing on the fictional African nation, which might end up leaning heavily on the Dora Milaje and Danai Gurira’s Okoye, given that she’s the only member of the cast confirmed so far.

The Black Panther side of the MCU has yet to bleed over into the main continuity to any significant degree outside of Avengers: Infinity War‘s climactic third act battle, though, with the notable exception of how Bucky Barnes’ time in exile directly informed his character arc throughout The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. So it’s little surprise that Sebastian Stan admitted in a new interview when asked that he’d be more than willing to return for either the second installment or the episodic series.

“Absolutely. I mean, just like thinking about it now with the whole Chadwick thing is just so crazy. With him, I was always really enamored because I remember on that Civil War movie we met and he had come in and he was new and it’s sort of the introduction of his character. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, this guy is going to blow everyone away’. You know what I mean? There was such a commitment and dedication to everything he was doing. It was just so crazy.”

It’s already been rumored, of course, and with production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set to begin imminently, we should be hearing some casting information in the not too distant future. Bucky’s involvement would make a great deal of narrative sense, and Stan’s popularity as at an all-time high among his fans, so it’s definitely something that remains firmly on the table for now.