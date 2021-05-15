Captain America 4 will reportedly reveal more of Bucky’s time in Wakanda. Much to the frustration of fans, sometimes the MCU jumps over major moments of character development that we really wanted to see. For example, at the end of Captain America: Civil War, the Winter Soldier was put on ice until his mental conditioning at the hands of HYDRA could be undone. By the time we next saw him in Black Panther‘s post-credits scene, though, he was completely recovered, ready to help fight Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

But the handy thing about the extensive nature of this franchise is that these gaps can always be filled in later. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier already featured a flashback to Bucky’s time in Wakanda in one episode – a moving scene in which he discovers that he is no longer affected by his HYDRA trigger words for the first time. And, according to what we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 was happening in the first place, a long time before it was announced – we’re about to get more.

We’ve been told that CA4 will again revisit Bucky’s stay in Wakanda. The details are vague at the moment but we can say that we will see more of what he got up to there. This can only be good news for fans. For one thing, it may suggest that the redeemed hero could finally start going by the alias the Wakandans gave him – the White Wolf – instead of his typical HYDRA codename. Viewers were upset when the title card of the Falcon finale read Captain America and the Winter Soldier instead of Captain America and the White Wolf, to show that both characters had changed. Maybe the new movie can correct that oversight.

Captain America 4 is on its way, though Anthony Mackie is trying to play down all the talk. Falcon writers Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson are penning the script, with a director yet to be found. In the meantime, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for release on July 8th, 2022.