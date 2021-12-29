See Anya Taylor-Joy as Black Cat in spectacular Spider-Man fan art

With Spider-Man: No Way Home concluding the Homecoming trilogy, Marvel fans are theorizing about what’s next for Tom Holland’s webhead in his second trilogy, which is already in development. There are various Spider-Verse characters that Marvel devotees want to see make their way into the MCU next, and one topping the list is anti-heroine Black Cat. What’s more, a specific name has broken out as by far the most popular choice to play the feline foe —The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy.

In addition to the overwhelming social media interest, rumors say that the Emma actress could genuinely have a shot at portraying Felicia Hardy in Spider-Man 4. But how would she look in the role? Well, say “Hello, Felicia!” to this spectacular fan art depicting Taylor-Joy in Black Cat’s suit and domino mask.

Here’s the artwork, as created by Reddit user u/BFHDesign:

Felicia Hardy previously made her big-screen debut in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, in which she was played by Rogue One‘s Felicity Jones, though she never got to suit up as Black Cat. Given all the multiverse crossovers of No Way Home, it’s possible that Jones could return to the part, but perhaps this would be one of those cases where it’s best to start from scratch.

Taylor-Joy and Tom Holland are both 25, which would suggest the former would be better-suited to playing a dangerous new love interest for the latter’s Peter Parker. And, given her ever-growing star power, it feels like only a matter of time before the actress — who’s got multiple major projects in the works, including Mad Max prequel Furiosa — joins the MCU in some capacity.

But for now, it’s up to fan art like this to imagine what it would be like if Anya Taylor-Joy played Black Cat.