When Fast & Furious 9 was gearing up for release this summer, the internet was awash with memes mocking the franchise’s love of family, with many of them placing Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto into outlandish situations from movies that couldn’t be further from the blockbuster action franchise.

Given that social media trends often tend to be cyclical in nature, it was inevitable that the fondness for family would resurface in the not too distant future. As fate would have it, we’re exactly three weeks away from the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and everyone’s expecting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to show up.

Fans even spotted some suspicious omissions in the trailer that appear to show Lizard being kicked by an invisible enemy, which could be revealed as one of the previous web-slingers. However, a since-deleted tweet from Jed Wagman has revealed the ‘real’ culprit, as you can see below.

If Fast & Furious can be rumored for Jurassic Park crossovers, then why not the Marvel Cinematic Universe, too? After all, Dom and the crew are basically superheroes at this point anyway, and it would be one hell of a rug pull if Spider-Man: No Way Home surprised us all with cinema’s most noted tank top enthusiast.