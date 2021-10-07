Fast & Furious Star Says A Jurassic World Crossover Would Be Fun

All it took was one comment from regular Fast & Furious director Justin Lin, who said that nothing was off-limits when it comes to the beloved action franchise, and before you knew it the internet was being swamped with rumor and speculation that Universal were seriously considering airdropping Dominic Toretto and the gang into the Jurassic World universe.

Michelle Rodriguez fully supported the idea, and as soon as the words left her mouth, the question was on everybody’s lips during the F9 press circuit. Of course, unfounded tales that it was entering development that were far-fetched to put it lightly, but many of the cast members have addressed the possibility in interviews.

Tyrese said he’d much rather see The Fast Saga meet Transformers than Jurassic World, while Ludacris said the idea was… well, ludicrous. In a recent chat with CinemaBlend, Jordana Brewster said it would be fun to run away from dinosaurs as Mia Toretto, but she’s not holding her breath expecting it to come to life.

“The Jurassic Park one was super fun, that would be really fun. And also I really love hearing rumors because hopefully it confirms my wish for an all-female spinoff. I think that would be really, really fun. That would be awesome.”

Fast & Furious 9 Gallery 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow laughed it all off, but did reveal he loves reading the wild pitches fans are making on social media, and the teams behind both properties would need to be running seriously low on ideas for them to start contemplating the idea of integrating Fast & Furious into the mix.