New Sequel To The Fly Reportedly In The Works, Jeff Goldblum Eyed To Return

Virtually every classic horror movie under the sun has been the subject of a remake over the last couple of decades, so it comes as a surprise that The Fly has so far remained untouched. David Cronenberg’s 1986 classic was itself a remake of the 1958 original, and remains a stomach-churning watch to this day thanks to the Academy Award-winning makeup effects.

Cronenberg’s movie may have spawned a sequel of its own, but it would be an understatement to say that 1989’s The Fly II failed to recapture the magic. Over the years there have been several attempts at mounting a new take on the story, with Cronenberg himself even writing an outline that ultimately stalled over budget concerns, but we’ve now heard that the long-delayed follow-up is reportedly back on the table.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources who told us Scream is being rebooted and that Bill Murray would return for Ghostbusters: Afterlife – a new Fly movie is once again in active development and is also set to follow the recent trend of late sequels acting as direct continuations of the first film and ignoring everything else in between.

Jeff Goldblum is being eyed for the project, too, despite having his head blown off at the end of the first movie, and while it’s unclear how exactly they’d bring him back, the actor has never ruled out a return if he connected with the story. We’ve also heard that the latest version of The Fly is set to have a female lead this time around, and though the details we’ve been given end there, the gender-bent spin could certainly provide an entirely fresh and even topical take on the material.