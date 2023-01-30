Seth Rogen shows off his Donkey Kong voice in new ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer

Illumination Studios and Nintendo have graced excited fans with another preview for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie. A new clip was uploaded online, showcasing more of Mario’s fighting skills against Donkey Kong. This time, we got to hear this iconic ape’s voice for the first time, performed by Seth Rogen.

The new clip, titled “Smash,” showcased the brawl scene that was first shown in the film’s second trailer. It started similarly when Mario got his face beaten by Donkey Kong. After Mario received the “catsuit” power-up, Donkey Kong burst out laughing, making fun of Mario’s newest appearance.

The reaction towards Rogen’s voice is similar to how the world reacted to Chris Pratt’s Mario — it’s the same voice with no changes whatsoever. However, unlike Pratt’s Mario voice, some fans were okay with Rogen’s regular voice used for Donkey Kong. Not everyone is happy with this iconic ape’s movie voice, but we’re easily accepting of it.

Seth Rogan donkey kong is just Seth Rogan voice pic.twitter.com/SnyOqb963B — Jayson (@jaysonguzman456) January 29, 2023

i don’t like Chris Pratt mario saying meow and I don’t like Seth Rogan donkey kong https://t.co/eFVHgvNS26 — lisa 🐹💋 heavy metal bimbo (@p0ckethamster) January 29, 2023

As expected, I’m more on-board with Seth Rogan’s Donkey Kong than I am with Chris Pratt’s Mario lol — 💙Hero Of Light XIII💛 (@X234Kyle) January 29, 2023

Ok so Seth Rogan will be a good Donkey Kong, good to know. https://t.co/YVpS4qqU22 — 🎬Movie Crazy Carlos🎮 (@Car10s3306) January 29, 2023

similar to chris pratt, seth rogan as donkey kong…juust sounds like seth rogan lol. could be a lot worse though, that guy already kinda sounds like a cartoon gorilla https://t.co/Ma4qIfYKfx — omegawott (@omegawott) January 29, 2023

Nintendo announced Rogen’s casting for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie back in 2021, along with the film’s other main cast members. Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto appeared on Nintendo Direct and talked about Rogen’s casting. He described the comedian’s performance of Donkey Kong to be “humorous” and is eager for fans to hear his performance.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to come into theaters on April 7, 2023.