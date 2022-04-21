Several notable names missing from confirmed ‘Fast X’ returning cast

Vin Diesel took to social media yesterday to reveal that not only had the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise officially started production, but the penultimate entry in the beloved series had a new working title.

Naturally, everybody made the exact same joke when the action blockbuster was announced to be operating under the moniker of Fast X, and it can’t be denied that Universal missed an opportunity by not playing up to expectations. After all, the ninth chapter sent the crew into outer space at long last, so it’s not as if the creative team doesn’t listen.

As more information surrounding The Fast Saga‘s latest globetrotting adventure comes to light, some of the focus has fallen on the cast members who haven’t been confirmed yet, as opposed to those who have. Alongside Diesel, X will feature Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron.

Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson are the three new faces to have been named so far, while Michael Rooker hinted that he’d be back as F9 debutant Buddy. However, there’s no word on John Cena’s Jakob Toretto, Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody, Helen Mirren’s Queenie Shaw, or Jason Statham’s Deckard as of yet, despite the latter factoring into the most recent post-credits scene.

There’s a very high chance the aforementioned quartet will be announced in the near future, with the only Fast & Furious veteran we can definitively rule out of the equation being Dwayne Johnson, who stated in no uncertain terms that he was done with the main drag.