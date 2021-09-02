Shang-Chi Producer Teases Abomination’s MCU Future

One of the biggest surprises to come out of the first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer was the appearance of Abomination, a character many believed had been lost to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s sands of time following the release of The Incredible Hulk.

Of course, that all changed when Tim Roth was announced to be returning to the franchise as part of Disney Plus series She-Hulk, but nobody could have predicted that the monstrous villain would swing by Destin Daniel Cretton’s martial arts fantasy blockbuster. Not only that, but he’s set to throw down opposite Doctor Strange’s colleague Wong, in what’s going to be an interesting clash of styles to say the least.

In a new interview, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings producer Jonathan Schwartz was asked if Abomination’s role in the movie will set up She-Hulk in any way, to which he could only reply with a mysterious “all will be revealed”. Wong is set to be part of both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but things are much murkier in regards to Emil Blonsky’s gamma-radiated alter-ego.

She-Hulk has been described as a half-hour legal comedy, so maybe we’ll be seeing Blonsky on trial for something he does in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and not The Incredible Hulk as was previously expected. Good things come to those who wait, but it looks as though we could be questioning Abomination’s future right up until Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters debuts on streaming next year.