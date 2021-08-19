The latest Marvel Studios TV series in the works has wrapped filming. She-Hulk will mark the live-action debut of Jennifer Walters, cousin to Bruce Banner who inherits his rage problems after an emergency blood transfusion. Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany occupies the title role in the series, which is being pitched as a half-hour legal comedy, so it sounds like the show will put the focus on Jen’s day job as a lawyer.

That said, there will obviously be a lot of She-Hulk action, too. Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) has been cast as Shulkie’s nemesis Titania, who can match Jen for strength, while Mark Ruffalo is back as Hulk. As is Tim Roth, returning as the Abomination – a character who’ll make a comeback for the first time since The Incredible Hulk in next month’s Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings. Josh Segarra and Renee Elise Goldsberry are also involved in unknown roles.

Apart from the cast, much about She-Hulk is being kept a secret right now, but we can now confirm that production has concluded in Atlanta. Stunt coordinator Monique Ganderton revealed the news on Instagram this week. Sharing a snap of a swanky-looking trailer to her Stories, Ganderton said it was “a little wrap gift” for herself. This adds up with Jamil claiming filming had four weeks left to go last month.

She-Hulk Has Finished Filming, Confirms Stunt Coordinator 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Expect She-Hulk to be just the beginning of Maslany’s MCU career, as the character has a long, illustrious history in the comics. She’s the original team leader of A-Force, for one thing, which could mean Marvel has plans to finally form the all-female hero team in the near future. Remember, the character was breaking the fourth-wall in the comics way before Deadpool, so expect some of that to be carried over onto TV.

From showrunner Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) and directors Kat Coiro (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever), She-Hulk is scheduled to hit Disney Plus in 2022.