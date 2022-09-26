‘Shang-Chi’ sequel suggestions cover the good, bad, and ugly of spitballing scenarios

Destin Daniel Cretton has become a very busy man within the context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so much so that fans are beginning to wonder what’s happening with the previously-announced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel.

As well as executive producing Hollywood satire Wonder Man for Disney Plus as part of his first-look development deal with the Mouse House, there’s also the small matter of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on the horizon for the filmmaker, which is poised to take up a great deal of Cretton’s time… or at least, it will when writer Jeff Loveness figures out how to write a movie.

Simu Liu’s title hero was confirmed as an Avenger before his solo debut’s first weekend in theaters was even over, so he’s clearly going to be a key cog in the MCU machine moving forward. As you might expect, then, MCU supporters have plenty of suggestions regarding the who, what, when, where, and why of a Shang-Chi sequel, but it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest that some of the ideas being put forward are vastly superior to others.

Bringing back Daredevil villain Madam Gao (rebooted or otherwise) is getting a lot of traction in terms of upvotes and replies, but the reception to a full-blown do-over of Iron Fist trying to impose itself on the Shang-Chi saga hasn’t gone down too well. Leaks and rumors claim the second chapter will be called The Wreckage of Time, and with the Multiverse Saga in full swing, that makes is sound a lot more epic in every way imaginable.

Fin Fang Foom might sound ludicrous on paper, but we’ve already seen one dragon, and the mystical nature of the Ten Rings means all bets are well and truly off.