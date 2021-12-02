‘Shang-Chi’ star joins Nicolas Cage’s Dracula in ‘Renfield’

Up until the other day, Universal’s dark horror comedy Renfield probably wasn’t even on a lot of people’s radars, but that’s obviously going to change in a major way when you pull off what could turn out to be the casting masterstroke of the century by hiring Nicolas Cage to play Dracula.

From the second the news was announced, the internet went wild at the prospect of seeing the actor dial things way past eleven to play the most iconic vampire in history, but let’s not forget that Nicholas Hoult is technically the lead given that he’s bringing the title character to life.

The pieces for Renfield are finally starting to fall into place, and now Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Awkwafina has become the latest name to board the ensemble. As per Deadline, the actress and comic’s role hasn’t yet been revealed, but given her background it would be safe to assume she’ll be stealing a scene or two.

The LEGO Batman Movie and The Tomorrow War‘s Chris McKay is directing Renfield from a script by Ryan Ridley, based on an initial pitch by The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman. Hoult, Cage and now Awkwafina appearing in a violent comedy detailing the trials and tribulations of Dracula’s familiar sounds so bonkers that there’s every chance it’s going to be awesome.