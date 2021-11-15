Shang-Chi Star Maintains Strong Twitter Game With Another Viral Tweet

This time last year, Simu Liu was a relative unknown that was only really familiar to fans of popular sitcom Kim’s Convenience or those with an affinity for stock photos. Naturally, a starring role in a Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster changes all that pretty quickly.

Liu won widespread praise for his charming, charismatic and ass-kicking performance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which scored some of the strongest reviews for any MCU origin story, banked over $430 million at the box office and remains the highest-grossing movie released in the United States since the end of 2019.

If that wasn’t enough to win him an all-new legion of supporters, the actor also has an incredibly strong Twitter game, putting out a steady stream of content that’s equal parts wholesome hilarious. Adding to his arsenal, Liu posted his preferred version of a Shang-Chi fight scene, which you can see below.

I’m doing it. I’m releasing the Simu cut. pic.twitter.com/9Qy23FLNuC — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) November 15, 2021

Yep, that is in fact Simu Liu reimagining Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ cage brawl as nothing more than his intrepid hero being kicked repeatedly in the crotch for 90 seconds. The Snyder Cut this ain’t, but it’s still managed to go viral in no time at all, garnering over 50,000 likes already.